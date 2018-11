Artificial Intelligence defined as the theory and development of computer systems able to perform tasks normally requiring human intelligence, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making, and translation between languages, has made breakthrough discoveries in the field of medicine in the recent past. Adding another feather to its cap, scientists have now come up with a new artificial intelligence (AI) technology that is able to compare various treatments and point out the most suitable alternative for a patient, highlighted a recent media report.

Doctors have been using randomised trials on patients to study the effectiveness of treatments traditionally. This was done by dividing the patients into two groups where one group was offered treatment and the other a placebo. The scientists from Aalto University and University of Eastern Finland revealed that there may be other ways to examine effectiveness of treatment.

The researchers say that this AI based method leads to new and significant avenues for development of medical research. Professor Olli-Pekka Ryynanen from the University of Eastern Finland, reportedly said: “We can now predict the treatment outcome in individual patients and to evaluate existing and new treatment methods. With this method, it is also possible to replace some randomised trials with modelling.”

The study was published in the journal Healthcare Informatics Research where the researchers made use of the AI based method to study the effectiveness of treatment for obstructive sleep apnoea. Not just for sleep apnoea, this method can be applied to other treatments as well, stated the researchers.

According to the highlights of the study, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment lowered mortality and occurrence of myocardial infarctions and cerebrovascular insults by 5% in the long term among patients suffering from sleep apnoea. The study also showed that CPAP treatment was less beneficial for those suffering from conditions related to the heart.