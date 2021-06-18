Severe pneumonia caused by COVID-19 has led to many deaths worldwide. Scientists around the world are studying whether some drugs and treatments used for other conditions might treat severe COVID-19 or related pneumonia. Now a new study has found an arthritis drug developed by US biopharmaceutical Pfizer to be effective in reducing the risk of death or respiratory failure in hospitalised adult patients with Covid-19 pneumonia who were not on ventilation. Known as Tofacitinib Pfizer's arthritis drug belongs to a class of drugs called Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors. In the US it is used to treat conditions like rheumatoid arthritis