As scientists come to know more about the novel coronavirus they are able to find with more potential treatment procedures for COVID-19 the disease caused by the virus. Scientists from Monash University in Australia found that anti-parasitic drug “Ivermectin” was able to kill COVID-19 grown in cell cultures in less than 48 hours. Ivermectin is an approved anti-parasitic drug known to be effective against a variety of viruses like HIV influenza dengue and Zika. Besides removing all viral RNA by 48 hours Ivermectin was able to significantly reduce the virus in 24 hours stated the study published in the journal