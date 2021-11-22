Third Wave of COVID-19: Present Situation Resembles The Time Before Second Wave Hit India, Says Chairperson of COVID Task Force, AIIMS

As India witness a sharp fall in the daily COVID-19 cases from across the states, the country's top health experts have warned that leniency in following pandemic safety protocols in the upcoming few weeks. Comparing the current situation to that which India faced ahead of the ferocious second wave of coronavirus, Dr Naveet Wig, Chairperson of COVID Task Force in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), said that the present situation in India resembles the exact time before the second wave hit the country earlier this year.

Be Alert! Not Following COVID Safety Protocols Can Bring A New Wave

"Looking around us, the feeling one gets is that we have overcome COVID-19 pandemic and the public at large has lowered the guard. It resembles the situation before the second wave hit India," news agency ANI quoted Dr Wig as saying. Raising concerns over people gathering in masses during the wedding season in markets and other places, Dr Wig urged people to wear masks and avoid the crowd as this can lead to another wave of the deadly virus. "The past one and half years of COVID have taught us a lot, the most important of which is not to underestimate the possibility of a new wave. It is important to keep up our guard as the next wave may be lurking around the corner," Dr Wig further added.

Europe COVID Resurgence Is Alarming

Highlighting the COVID-19 resurgence in Europe, Dr Wig cautioned Indians that the same situation can happen in the country where the government will have to re-impose lockdowns and other safety restrictions if people fail to abide by the pandemic protocols. Speaking to ANI, Dr Wig said, "Europe is facing a resurgent COVID-19 wave, which has forced the government to consider lockdowns and other restrictions across the continent. Record level of infections and the staggering number of hospitalizations are forcing the authorities to go back to strict measures, which seemed unlikely, till recent past."

WHO Worried About COVID Resurgence In Europe

On Sunday, the World Health Organization said that it is "very worried" as Covid cases continue to spike in Europe. According to regional director Dr. Hans Kluge, the risk is due to low mask use and vaccine hesitancy, winter season, and dominance of the more transmissible Delta variant. Several European countries have loosened masking requirements, citing vaccine efficacy. According to the reports, experts have warned that 500,000 more deaths could be recorded by March unless urgent action is taken.

