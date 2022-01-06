Third Wave In India: Mask Up, Omicron is Not Common Cold, Next 2 Weeks Crucial For India, WHO Warns

Third Wave In India: Mask Up, Omicron is Not Common Cold, Next 2 Weeks Crucial For India, WHO Warns

Currently, India is in the grip of the COVID-19 third wave which is mostly driven by the two mutated variants of COVID-19, namely - Delta and Omicron.

As India battles an upward climb in coronavirus cases, goaded by the Omicron variant, experts have warned that the next two to three weeks are very crucial for the country in the fight against the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19 infection. Taking cognizance of the worsening COVID situation in the country, the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan cautioned that health systems could get overwhelmed in India and the country may see a rapid surge in cases if people fail to abide by the safety protocols that are in place and refuse testing after developing any kind of COVID-related symptoms.

Omicron Is NOT The Common Cold

Talking about Omciron being considered a common cold by many people since the symptoms associated with this variant is usually mild and most patients are asymptomatic with no major symptoms at all, Swaminathan said that Omicron and the common cold are two different and one must not take this variant highly as it may lead to a spike in the cases. Taking to Twitter, Swaminathan wrote: "Omicron is not the common cold. Health systems can get overwhelmed. Important to have systems to test, advise and monitor a large number of patients as the surge can be sudden and a big number of cases are expected." Check the TWEET here:

#Omicron is NOT the common cold! Health systems can get overwhelmed. Important to have systems to test, advise and monitor large number of patients as the surge can be sudden and huge https://t.co/YSCcYFBCB7 Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) January 4, 2022

WHO epidemiologist Dr Maria Van Kerkhove also cautioned people against the new variant and urged them to take proper precautions before it is too late. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: "While some reports show a reduced risk of hospitalisation of Omicron compared to Delta, there are still far too many people infected, in the hospital sick and dying from Omicron (and Delta),"

Omicron - The Highly Mutated COVID-19 Variant

The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa has been associated with mild infections, which has resulted in a number of symptoms similar to that of a common cold. According to the doctors, one, who is infected by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 may experience symptoms like --having headaches, a sore throat, a runny nose, feeling fatigued and frequent sneezing may feel like a usual cold or flu.

Meanwhile, cases in India are on the rise. The country has reported river 6.3 times rise in cases in the last one week, the government stated on Wednesday. Omicron scare is also high in the country at the moment as the variant takes Delhi, Maharashtra is its claw with the maximum number of cases. According to the latest report, Delhi registered over 11,000 cases taking the positivity rate above 11%.

