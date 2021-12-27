Third Wave Fear Grips India, States Reimposes Night Curfew Amid Soaring Omicron Cases: All You Need To Know

Delhi has activated the graded action plan that was prepared earlier this year to handle the COVID-19 surge in the state. Officials announced that the state will see a night curfew from 11 pm today. Read on to know who all are exempted.

After fighting the deadly second wave of COVID-19, India is back to deal with another virulent variant of the virus - Omicron. First identified in South Africa, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is so far the highest mutated version of the virus. In India, several states have already started registering a steady rise in cases associated with this new variant. According to the latest reports, the country today reported 578 cases of the new strain over the past 24 hours - a hike of 37 per cent from Sunday's tally of 422. In a statement issued on Monday, the health ministry said that Delhi has recorded the most cases of Omicron in the country (142), followed by Maharashtra (141), Kerala (57), Gujarat (49), and 43 (Rajasthan).

To contain the spread of this variant of concern further, several states have re-imposed night curfews. Here's a list of states that have re-imposed Covid curbs amid Omicron threat ahead of the New Year. Take a look!

Night Curfew In Delhi

Night curfew will be imposed in Delhi from 11 pm on Monday, restricting the movement of individuals except those in exempted categories, due to rising COVID-19 cases and the threat posed by Omicron. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) officials said that the night curfew will be in place from 11 pm to 5 am till further orders.

However, some people are exempted from the night curfew in the national capital. These people are: government officials, judges and judicial officers, medical personnel, pregnant women and patients, people going on foot to buy essential items, media persons, and people going to or returning from railway stations, bus stops, and airports. Only exempted-category people will be allowed in Metro trains and public transport buses during the night curfew hours, the DDMA order stated.

Delhi recorded 290 COVID-19 cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent. As per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a 'yellow' alert is sounded if the positivity rate stays at 0.5 per cent on two consecutive days.

Night Curfew In Karnataka

The very first case of the highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19 in India was found in Karnataka. Since then the state has registered many cases associated with this strain. Looking at the current situation, the state government announced a night curfew in the state from 10 pm to 5 am for 10 days with effect from December 28. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting of senior ministers and officials, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Night Curfew In Gujarat

Amid the rising number of Omicron cases in Gujarat, the state government extended the duration of night curfew in eight cities by two hours with effect from December 25. The curfew would be in force from 11 pm to 5 am instead of 1 am to 5 am. According to the latest reports, the new time will be implemented in Gandhinagar, Surat, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara.

Curfew In Madhya Pradesh

Taking cognizance of the current Omicron situation in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered imposing a night curfew in the state from 11 pm to 5 am. Speaking to the media, he also said that more measures will be taken if needed.

COVID Rules Placed In Maharashtra

Maharashtra continued to witness a rise in the daily coronavirus infection cases as it registered 1,648 new cases on Sunday, which pushed the overall tally to 66,57,888, while the death of 17 patients took the toll to 1,41,433.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Looking at the current trend of Omicron in the state, the government imposed a curfew prohibiting a gathering of more than five people between 9 pm and 6 am. The government also said that only 50% capacity is allowed for gyms, spas, hotels, theaters, and cinema halls.

(With inputs from Agencies)