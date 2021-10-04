'Third COVID Wave Peak Could Increase By Up To 47% During Festive Season,' ICMR Releases New Travel Advisory

'Third COVID Wave In India Can Come Early By 2 Weeks,' ICMR Releases New Travel Advisory Ahead of Festivals

The country remained below 30,000 for the 10th straight day with 20,799 fresh infections recorded in a single day, while the active cases declined to 2,64,458, the lowest in 200 days.

Amid speculations about a possible third wave in India during the month of October and November, the ICMR on Monday released a new set of travel guidelines. This comes weeks ahead of the festive season in the country. "During this time of the year the holiday destinations are always full, and thus it becomes a hub for mass COVID spread. Therefore, following strict guidelines even when traveling is important to stop the further spread of the infection," an official quoted as saying. The ICMR official further added, "With the possibility of the severe third wave in India still looming, it remains critical to recognize and mitigate the risks involved. a shared sense of responsibility, amongst visitors."

Daily COVID Cases Could Peak By 47% In Third Wave

Its been more than a year now since the news about the COVID-19 virus outbreak was first reported from China's Wuhan city. Earlier this year, the ferocious second wave of coronavirus ravaged India, causing deaths of thousands and leaving lakhs affected. However, the cases are witnessing a sharp fall for a few weeks now. Are we safe now? No, say the experts. In a recent study conducted by the top scientists, it has been revealed that the third wave of COVID-19 peak could see an increase in the daily coronavirus cases by up to 47 per cent, especially due to the holiday season. Speaking to the media about the study result, the researchers said, "The study illustrates a scenario where population density in India has a stronger effect on transmission than in the USA. Here the holiday season could trigger the third wave peak by up to 103%."

New Guidelines Released By The ICMR

Planning to travel during the festive season in India? The COVID-19 virus is still with us and staying alert is the only way to stay safe from getting infected. The ICMR on Monday released a set of travel guidelines. Here's what to know:

Do not travel if you have any of the COVID-like symptoms such as prolonged dry cough, loss of smell and taste, etc. Travel with all the proofs of vaccination status. Travel only when you have received your second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. If not fully vaccinated, do not forget to carry your COVID-negative test report. Register all your details upon arrival. Follow COVID-appropriate behaviour such as -- wearing proper masks, social distancing, etc.

India Fights COVID-19

The Union Health Ministry on Monday released new data that shows that the daily cases of coronavirus in the country remained below 30,000 for the 10th straight day with 20,799 fresh infections recorded in a single day, while the active cases declined to 2,64,458, the lowest in 200 days. With the fresh cases, the country's total tally now stands at 3,38,34,702, while the death toll climbed to 4,48,997 with 180 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

(With inputs from Agencies)