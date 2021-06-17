As India was witnessing a fall in the daily count of the novel coronavirus cases from across the country after a huge surge earlier this year experts have warned that the newly discovered Delta variant of COVID can lead to the third wave of coronavirus in Maharashtra. They added that the new wave may hit the state within 2-4 weeks. “The UK is facing a third wave within four weeks of ebbing of the second wave. We could be in the same situation if we don’t stay vigilant and practice Covid-appropriate behaviour” Dr. Shashank Joshi a member of the task