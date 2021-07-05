Third COVID-19 Wave May Hit Its Peak Between October-November: How Dangerous Will It Be? Scientist Explains

Experts have warned that the newly detected Delta variant which has now mutated to Delta Plus can lead to a third wave in India. Scientists explain how dangerous it will be.





The emergence of the newly detected Delta variants of the coronavirus has placed India, and the rest of the world, on high alert yet again. With the spike in the daily cases from around the world, the experts in India are also warning people about the possible third COVID-19 wave that can hit India very soon. According to a scientist of a government panel, the upcoming third wave of coronavirus may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge. "The third cover wave may see only a half of daily cases recorded in the second wave of coronavirus. However, Covid infection can spread faster during the third wave if any new virulent variant of SARS-CoV-2 emerges." an expert was quoted as saying.

Third Wave? Here's What Can Trigger Another Wave In India

About the predictions for the third wave, Manindra Agarwal who is working with the Sutra Model-- the mathematical projection of the COVID-19 trajectory said, the loss of immunity, effects of vaccination and the possibility of a more virulent variant have been factored in this time, which was not done while modelling the second wave.

"We have created three scenarios. One is optimistic, where we assume that life goes back to normal by August and there is no new mutant. Another is intermediate wherein we assume that vaccination is 20 per cent less effective in addition to optimistic scenario assumptions. "The final one is pessimistic with assumptions different from the intermediate one: a new 25 per cent more infectious mutant spreads in August (it is not Delta plus, which is not more infectious than Delta variant)," Agarwal said in a series of tweets.

<SUTRA's analysis of third wave> @stellensatz@Ashutos61@Sandeep_1966@shekhar_mande It took us a while to do the analysis for three reasons. First, loss of immunity in recovered population. Second, vaccination induced immunity. Each of these two need to be estimated for future. Manindra Agrawal (@agrawalmanindra) July 2, 2021

Possible Third Wave Could Peak Between Oct-Nov

According to a graph shared by Agarwal, the second wave is likely to plateau by mid-August and a possible third wave could reach its peak between October and November. In the pessimistic scenario, the third wave could see daily COVID-19 cases rise up between 1,50,000 and 2,00,000 in the country, the scientist noted. The figure is less than half of what was recorded when the deadly second wave had hit its peak in the first half of May, flooding hospitals with patients and claiming thousands of lives daily. On May 7, India had recorded 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, the highest during the second wave.

"If a new mutant emerges, the third wave could spread rapidly, but it will be half of what the second wave was. Delta variant is infecting people who contracted a different variant earlier. So this has been taken into consideration," a scientist said. "In an optimistic scenario, daily cases could be in the range of 50,000 to 1,00,000. In an intermediate scenario, the cases could be in the range of 50,000 to 1,00,000, but more than the optimistic scenario," the scientist noted.

Citing the example of the UK where in January more than 60,000 cases were reported with daily deaths touching 1,200, an experts said, "Vaccination played a major role in bringing down the cases that needed hospitalisation in the UK. This has been factored in while coming out with the three scenarios."

(With inputs from Agencies)