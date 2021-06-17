As India fights its biggest battle against the novel coronavirus infection in the ferocious second wave, cases are seeing a downward trend in many states across the country. But are we really safe? Is there a third COVID-19 wave coming? Experts say — yes. If people of the country fail to maintain and follow the safety protocols of the pandemic, the country may see another deadly wave of the virus infection. However, an epidemiologist from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health has shared some of the crucial steps that we can take to avert or at least reduce the affect of the third wave. Scroll down to know more about it. Also Read - COVID-19 Has Not Gone Away, Human Behaviour Crucial To Break The Chain: AIIMS Chief

Four Important Factors

According to the experts there are four factors that can majorly affect the basic reproductive ratio of the expected third wave of coronavirus:

The time and duration of the infection. Mass gatherings that may lead to huge spread of the virus infection on a larger scale. The probability of transmission of the COVID-19 infection The strength of the population which is susceptible to the virus infection.

Third COVID-19 Wave: How To Prevent?

The expert says that are the four important factors that will play a major role in the severity of the third wave of coronavirus. But, now the question is how to prevent or avert another COVID-19 wave as the country still reels under the second wave? Here's are some of the most important steps each of us can take:

Do not let your guards down. Keep your masks on and make sure to protect yourself using double masking. Wear a cotton mask and on top of that wear a surgical mask. This double masking has been proven effective in protecting against the virus infection.