Third COVID-19 Wave In India: Mass Gatherings During Festivals Can Lead To Tremendous Surge In Cases, ICMR Warns

Speaking to the media, the researchers said, "Taking this into consideration, the third-wave peak can increase by up to 47% during the holiday season."

After battling the ferocious second wave of coronavirus earlier this year, India is finally signing relief from the deadliest virus attack. With cases dropping sharply from across the states, the Indian government is finally lifting up the lockdown restrictions which were in place to contain the virus. But are we really safe now? does the lifting up of restrictions mean that the world can go back to its normal life? Answering questions regarding the same, ICMR officials stated that responsible travel is important at the moment.

Mass Congregations Can Lead To Massive Surge

Speaking to the media, the researchers warned that a rise in population density driven by tourist arrivals or mass congregations due to social, religious, or political events can lead to a surge in Covid infections worsening an anticipated third wave scenario in selected states.

"let's understand it like this a holiday period can amplify a possible third wave peak by up to 103 per cent and cumulative incidence in that wave by 43 per cent," a researcher from ICMR quoted as saying. He further added that this can also hasten the timing of the epidemic peak by four weeks, compared to a scenario of easing restrictions in the absence of holiday travel.

The study, which is based on the mathematical models 'Responsible travel to and within India during the COVID-19 pandemic', by Balram Bhargava, Samiran Panda and Sandip Mandal from ICMR and Nimalan Arinaminpathy from Imperial College London, has been published in the Journal of Travel Medicine.

Explaining more about what the study has revealed, the researchers said that they analysed some of the possible scenarios in a hypothetical state of India which are constructed to resemble Himachal Pradesh in the dynamics of its first and second waves (this also includes the much lower seroprevalence of SARS-CoV-2 compared to the rest of the country.)

Stay Away From The Crowd

In the statement, the researchers said that a sudden spike in population density due to incoming tourists or mass congregations ahead of the festivals; which can be either due to social, political, or religious reasons can worsen the third wave scenario. According to the study results, data from Himachal Pradesh suggests that in a typical holiday season, tourism can increase the population by 40%. Another recent study in the USA has also suggested that an increase in one unit of log population density increased R0 (the basic reproduction number/rate) by 0.16.

Ferocious Second Wave of COVID-19 In India

India's second wave of COVID-19 was severe but showed varying impacts in different states. Smaller states with rarefied populations witnessed not only less intense spread than was apparent at the national level but also delayed attainment of the second peak, they observed.

Giving examples of popular tourist destinations such as Manali and Darjeeling, Shillong, Goa, the ICMR experts said that observations indicate increasing opportunities for transmission in areas where population-level immunity has not yet accumulated to the same levels as elsewhere in the country. "Against a backdrop of increasing anticipation of the third wave of COVID-19 in India, it is important to recognize the potential risks associated with such an escalation in travel," the researchers at ICMR said.

What exactly is responsible travel? According to the ICMR experts, 'responsible travel' during pandemic comprises of safety behaviour of the person who is travelling, this may include mask use and observing social distancing norms by tourists can have important effects in mitigating the risk of disease transmission. Beyond their protective effect, mandating these precautions will also serve as an important and continuing reminder of the risk of COVID-19, they said, adding conditions on travel like allowing tourists only with recent Covid-negative test report can also play a key role.

Stressing about the vaccine certificates, the experts said that the vaccine status can also play an important role in eligibility to travel, with some caveats. "Vaccine passports have limitations, arising from uncertainties about how the nature and strength of vaccine-induced immunity would change over time. Also, despite being the world's largest producer of COVID-19 vaccines, India faces the challenge of having the world's second-largest population to vaccinate. They further added, "Nonetheless, as vaccination coverage scales, vaccine status can play an increasingly important role in eligibility to travel".

Other Precautionary Measures

Some of the other important precautionary measures to contain the covid-19 virus from spreading further include inoculation drive. Immunization planning may also benefit from prioritizing the local population in holiday destinations. Maintaining surveillance in at-risk settings, ensuring that virological testing is maintained even during apparent low infection activity will be important, the opinion piece stated.

What about the continuous mutations in the COVID virus? Information on genomic surveillance in other nations and vigil at international airports will be valuable for the early identification of unrecognized variants.

Observing that no national guideline exists on restrictions about domestic travel, the researchers said it may be helpful for holiday-destination states to get guidance on how they can best mitigate travel-related risks. "With the possibility of a severe third wave in India still looming, it remains critical to recognize and mitigate the risks involved. "A shared sense of responsibility, amongst visitors, residents, and local authorities, will go a long way towards protecting the welfare of the country as a whole," the researchers added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

