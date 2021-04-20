Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 the virus may have produced thousands of variants. But most of these variants disappeared. Some however survived. Mutations like the UK (B117) South Africa (501Y.V2) and Brazil (B11248) variants mutated in such a way that it helped the virus survive and reproduce. The COVID-19 virus is still mutating it is producing many new variants and spreading alarmingly across the world. Experts are of the opinion that while the available vaccines may be able to hold fort against these new variants it is not yet known how long our immunity will last.