Isn’t it frightening to know that according to WHO data from 2017, approximately 36.9 million people are living with HIV (Human Immuno Deficiency Virus) currently in the world? Certainly, this data makes HIV, a major health issue. December 1 is marked as World AIDS Day to raise awareness about this epidemic. This year, its theme is ‘know your status’ which suggests people to check their HIV status.

UNAIDS report says that furthermore to be done to eradicate it entirely or to create awareness among people. Generally, people confuse between two terms namely HIV and AIDS. Here we are helping you to know more about HIV/AIDS: