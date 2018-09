Did you know that garlic can be beneficial for your heart if you include it in your diet? © Shutterstock

Coronary artery disease, congenital heart disease, irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia), heart failure, heart valve problems and others are known as various heart diseases which can deteriorate your quality of life. Though the symptoms may vary from person-to-person, some common symptoms are shortness of breath, chest pain, racing heartbeat, lightheadedness, fatigue and fainting.

Heart defects, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, smoking, alcohol or caffeine intake, stress, a sedentary lifestyle and family history can lead to heart disease. Furthermore, a timely treatment can help you to tackle it and make sure that you take the medications to prescribe by your doctor. Don’t self-medicate as it can be fatal. Moreover, here are few natural hacks which you can opt for.