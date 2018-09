Cocoa refers to the low-fat constituent of the finely ground cacao beans (the fermented seeds of the cacao tree). Cocoa loaded with minerals such as potassium, phosphorus, magnesium and calcium. It is also rich in vitamins like thiamin, riboflavin and niacin. Furthermore, it is jam-packed with zinc, iron, and sodium and can help you to stay in top shape.

Cocoa can relief high blood pressure, cholesterol, obesity, constipation, diabetes, bronchial asthma, cancer, chronic fatigue syndrome, and various neurodegenerative diseases. It can help you to heal your wounds and so on. Here, we unearth how it can help you to stay healthy and hearty.