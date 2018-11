There are many unhealthy habits which can take a toll on your vaginal health. These irritating and frustrating habits can cause smelly and itchy vagina. You may also get rashes or bumps down there if you don’t take a proper care of your vagina. Do you know that keeping on pads for too long, wearing sweaty undergarments for a longer time and using chemical products which are harsh for your vagina, can negatively affect your vaginal health? This can rob your peace and can invite infections and allergies too. So, beware! Don’t make these grave mistakes. Instead, you should make sure that you follow good personal hygiene tips.

You should avoid wearing tight pants and wrong undergarments

Do you know that wearing tight leggings or jeans can cause vaginal discomfort? Furthermore, it can lead to infections and pain due to that heat and moisture. Your skin should be able to breathe. This will keep your vagina healthy and will help you to eliminate that annoying odour. You should also wear a skin-friendly fabric which can keep allergies and infections at bay. So, to keep vaginal infections at bay, you should take your expert’s help and opt for the fabrics which are good for your skin. Your fabric of that undergarment should be comfortable.

You should not neglect that vaginal discomfort

See to it that you don’t ignore your vaginal health. Signs like abnormal vaginal discharge, vaginal infections and allergies or a yeast infection should not be taken lightly. You will never know when it may become serious. So, be regular with your check-ups and consult your doctor regarding issues which distress you. You should also take medications recommended by your doctor and improve your vaginal health.

You should avoid wearing sweaty clothes for a longer time

Women, do you tend to spend a lot of time in those sweaty and tight gym clothes? Then, you are doing it all wrong! Those clothes which you wear while working out tend to hold sweat and this can be bad for your vagina. It will lead to yeast infection due to excessive moisture. Hence, you should consider changing your clothes, immediately after you exercise.

You are wearing pads for a longer time

It is a known fact that you should keep changing your pads in regular intervals. It will cause odour and infections, if not changed from time to time. You may feel gross. Hence, try to maintain hygiene and follow tips which are good for your vagina.