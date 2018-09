Men commonly suffer from the prostate cancer. Though, a timely diagnosis and treatment could help in dealing with it. Men who suffer from it may exhibit symptoms like blood in the urine, difficulty in urination, you will have the urge to urinate frequently, you will find it difficult to maintain or achieve an erection, faecal incontinence and so on. The treatment may vary from person to person. So, just consult your expert who will suggest you a proper treatment. Apart from this, here we list out few foods which will help you to prevent prostate cancer. Do follow the instructions carefully to keep prostate cancer at bay.

You can opt for salmon: It is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fats and can help you to deal with prostate cancer. So, just incorporate it into your diet today!

You can opt for a broccoli: Cruciferous veggies like broccoli are not only low in carbohydrates which can be tied to cancer but they are also abundant in antioxidants and phytochemicals and can prevent prostate cancer.

You can opt for brazil nuts: According to studies, men who have high levels of selenium may not develop prostate cancer while brazil nuts are jam-packed with selenium and can be helpful for you.

You can opt for walnuts: You should eat walnuts as they are abundant in omega 3 fatty acids and low in carbohydrates. So, when are you eating walnuts?

You can opt for tomatoes: It carries lycopene, a carotenoid which can prevent prostate cancer.

You can opt for a carrot: It is rich in beta-carotene and is antioxidant in nature which in turn can keep prostate cancer at bay.

You can opt for berries: They are jam-packed with anti-cancer antioxidants. So eat include blueberries, raspberries and strawberries as they have a low glycemic index and are rich in antioxidants.