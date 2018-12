Skin reflects your health and it reveals the stories your life. Being the most important shield of your body, it needs utmost care. It protects us from viruses, bacteria, chemical substances, and pollution. Moreover, it maintains fluid balance, regulates body temperature, and controls moisture loss.

Considering all the important functions of the skin, we must protect it from various factors that affects its skin health like stress, lack of sleep, smoking, not enough exercise, and dehydration. Here, we tell you 5 hacks for healthy skin:

Follow a healthy diet: Diet including mangoes, tomatoes, olive oil, cocoa flavanols, green tea, and omega-3 can help you get a glowing skin. Mangoes have antioxidant properties that protects collagen, a component of the skin. Tomatoes have cancer-prevention benefits. Omega-3 is found in walnuts, oily fish, and pumpkin seeds. It can prevent dryness and scaling of the skin.

Don’t take stress: Stress can lead to itchy skin, hair loss, flaky, oily, or waxy patches on the scalp, troublesome sweating, scaly skin, and hand rashes. According to the researchers, stress increases the quantity of sebum, an oily substance that blocks pores. This, in turn, leads to greater acne severity.

Keep moisturizing your skin: Use warm water to clean your body, minimize the use of hard shop, use moisturizer creams, wear comfortable clothes, and avoid getting too close to fireplaces.

Say no to smoking: Smoking has many bad effects. And, one of them is that it ages facial skin and the skin in the other areas as well. Notably, it narrows the blood vessels found in the outer layer of the skin, resulting in reduced blood flow. Further, it exhausts the skin of the nutrients and oxygen it needs to remain healthy.

Get your beauty sleep: Doctors recommends at 7 to 9 hours sleep a day. Sleeping for less than this duration can be harmful and detrimental for your health and for your skin in particular. Moreover, chronic sleep deprivation is known to be linked with immune deficiency, obesity, diabetes, and cancer. Sleep quality may also have a significant impact on skin function and aging.