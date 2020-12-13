The Covid-19 vaccination in India will be done in batches starting with healthcare workers. © Shutterstock

At least three Covid-19 candidates are under the active consideration of the Drug Controller General India (DCGI), and the vaccine rollout is expected in the next few weeks. While preparatory activities for the vaccine rollout are being carried out by the Centre in collaboration with states, it is not known yet which vaccine will be administered first. However, when the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme begins, people may be most likely required to get two shots of the vaccine, which is common for many vaccines. The ideal gap between the first and the second booster dose is 21 days, according to health experts. Also Read - How the novel coronavirus hijacks and damages lung cells decoded

Speaking to IANS, Dr Manoj Goel, Director, Pulmonology at Fortis Hospital in Gurugram, said that after taking the first dose, the second dose has to be ideally taken on the 21st day. Also Read - COVID-19 leading to heart attack, palpitations in youngsters post recovery

After the vaccination, people can resume their normal day to day activities, but they still have to maintain the basic precautions like social distancing, wearing a mask and frequent sanitising of hands, he said. Also Read - Allergic people warned not to get Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

Dr Jyoti Mutta, Senior Consultant, Microbiology at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute in New Delhi, told the news agency that vaccination schedules are determined by clinical trials. She cited that while Pfizer vaccine requires two doses 21 days apart, the suggested gap between two doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 28 days.

Dr Mutta also stressed that taking precautions like wearing a mask, social distancing and hand hygiene is important during this period in order to avoid infection.

Usually the protective efficacy of a vaccine is achieved seven days after the second dose of the vaccine, according to Dr Neha Gupta, Infectious Diseases Physician at Medanta Hosptial in Gurugram. So, people need to continue precautions after the first dose of vaccine, she told IANS.

Officers told to be ready for nationwide vaccination by Dec 25

During a recent virtual workshop, the government instructed immunisation officers from states and core Covid teams to be “all set” for the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme by 25 December, sources attending the event informed a leading national daily. The government also shared details on how the vaccination programme will be rolled out, but did not confirm which vaccine will be administered, the report said quoting a source.

There are as many as eight Covid vaccine candidates under different stages of clinical trials in India. The vaccines include Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, Covishield (developed by Astrazeneca and Oxford university and manufactured by Serum Institute of India), ZyCoV-D by Zydus Cadila, Russian vaccine candidate Sputnik-V, NVX-CoV2373 by Serum Institute, HGCO19 by Geneva, and two unlabelled vaccines – Recombinant Protein antigen-based vaccine by Biological E Limited and Inactivated rabies vector platform by Bharat Biotech Limited.

Pfizer India, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have already applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccines.

1 crore health workers to get Covid-19 vaccine first

The Covid-19 vaccination in India will be done in batches starting with healthcare workers and followed by frontline workers.

The government plans to include nearly one crore health workers in the first batch, followed by nearly two crore frontline workers. According to Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, 30 crore people have been listed in prioritised population groups, which involves one crore healthcare workers, two crore frontline workers (police, security personnel, municipal workers and other essential workers) and 27 crore people above the age of 50 and below 50 with co-morbidities.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had notified that 1.54 lakh vaccinators or auxiliary nurse midwives will administer the Covid-19 vaccine to people under the universal immunisation programme when the vaccination process begins.

With inputs from IANS