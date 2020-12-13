At least three Covid-19 candidates are under the active consideration of the Drug Controller General India (DCGI) and the vaccine rollout is expected in the next few weeks. While preparatory activities for the vaccine rollout are being carried out by the Centre in collaboration with states it is not known yet which vaccine will be administered first. However when the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme begins people may be most likely required to get two shots of the vaccine which is common for many vaccines. The ideal gap between the first and the second booster dose is 21 days according to