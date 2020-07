The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill, pushing the global economy into a recession and straining the healthcare systems worldwide. The deadly virus, which surfaced in December last year in China, has so far infected more than 14 million people and taken over 6 lakh lives globally. In India, the current COVID-19 burden is more than 11 lakh while the death toll is above 27,000. With the number of cases rising alarmingly in the country, our healthcare system is struggling to ensure adequate treatment for all and flatten the curve at which the virus is spreading. From addressing infrastructural challenges to strategizing a concrete roadmap about testing and vaccinations, the government needs to take necessary measures to have better control over the situation. There is also an urgent need for the development of therapeutics and vaccines to control the pandemic. In order to address all these issues, TheHealthSite, part of the Zee Digital Group, is organising a digital health summit on COVID-19 on 24th July. It aims to offer viable solutions from experts to deal with the current scenario. Want to catch the webinar live? Register yourself using this form. Also Read - Six types of COVID-19 identified: Know the symptoms associated with each type

The digital conclave, known as Health Summit 2020, will have panel discussions on topics like understanding the novel coronavirus, how it spreads, vaccines and repurposed medicines for COVID-19, testing modalities for the condition, role of Ayurveda in boosting immunity and reducing the risk of COVID-19, so on and so forth. One of our sessions will also focus on the importance of insurance amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Our panel will consist of policy makers and eminent doctors from all over the country.