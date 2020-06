The world is in the middle of an unprecedented health crisis since the beginning of the year. In the middle of this global pandemic, TheHealthSite.com emerges as the number one source of authentic health information. This standalone website is a part of Zee digital. The platform grew exponentially by 83 per cent in Monthly Active Users for May 2020. The website is powered by expert-backed content on Disease and Conditions, Fitness, Diet, Women’s Health and Parenting. With its focus on relevant and verified health information, Thehealthsite.com managed to stay atop its competitors. Also Read - ZEE Digital Crosses 150 million users in March 2020; TheHealthSite witnesses 59% growth

Robust growth in users in last financial year

The platform had registered a robust 55 per cent growth in users in the past financial year, as per ComScore India. With its well-researched and in-depth coverage of all health topics, TheHealthSite.com continues to charter its growth story, well into 2020. Also Read - Indian movies of 2017 on health and social issues

In this journey, TheHealthSite.com partnered with tech startups like Cure fit and Docs app to bring to its readers timely updates about health conditions. This website has a played a major role in keeping people’s spirits up during the COVID-19 lockdown. It has a large repository of fitness, diet and food videos by leading experts from the country, which kept readers engaged during the lockdown. Also Read - What is breech presentation?

Focus now on ‘glocal’ content, says CEO

Commenting on the growth plan for TheHealthSite.com, Rohit Chadda, CEO – Digital Publishing, said, “By 2025, the global healthcare e-commerce industry is estimated to reach USD 435 billion. With 33 per cent of its traffic share being international, TheHealthSite.com is poised to further expand globally by focusing on ‘glocal’ content and forging new partnerships. Being one of the leading healthcare content platforms puts us in an excellent position to explore new monetisation opportunities through commerce and listings and be part of this fast-growing market.”

Accurate information and user friendly

To ensure authentic and accurate information and steer clear of fake claims and cures, TheHealthSite.com has been partnering with leading hospitals in the country to publish latest updates on health conditions and treatments. The platform has also been conducting live sessions with doctors to help facilitate two-way communication with its users.