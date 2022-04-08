The Serene Mind: Try This Simple 3-Minute Meditation Practice To Overcome Financial Anxiety

Anxiety is a bad mental habit that your brain has gotten into.

Are you feeling anxious about the war and its impact on markets worldwide? You're not alone. Anxiety is a typical stress response that arises in response to uncertainty and sudden change. But there is a simple meditation practice you can do to help break the habit of anxiety in your brain.

This Meditation practice is an effective way to calm the mind and reduce stress. It can also help retrain your brain to stop producing anxiety-inducing thoughts and emotions. When you feel anxious about the state of the world, or anything else in your life, give this meditation a try. It works.

What happens when you persistently live in state of anxiety?

Crisis can come to all of us suddenly, or problems can build themselves slowly. Still, it is always sudden when it hits you, and life feels like life as you imagined it is falling apart because you have no control over what's going on.

But here is what happens when you frequently and persistently live in state of anxiety. Cortisol, the stress hormone, gradually and surely changes the structure of your brain. It starts to shrink the hippocampus, which is the brain's memory center, and it starts to over activate the amygdala, which is the fear center of the brain. So when you are in a state of anxiety, all you can think about is what can go wrong, and you become more prone to anxiety and panic attacks. It becomes an unbreakable loop. Anxiety impacting the brain and your brain furthering your anxiety.

The first step is acknowledging that something is wrong and that you need to do something about it because the thing about anxiety is that it's a habit. It's a bad mental habit that your brain has gotten into.

Feeling anxious about your finances? Do the serene mind meditation

Do this simple 3 minute, "Serene mind meditation practice"; anytime you feel anxious. Millions worldwide use this three-minute practice and use this three-minute meditation whenever they feel they are moving into anxiety. This practice is a great weapon you can master. All it takes is just three minutes to do this.

Whenever you are distracted and disturbed, do The Serene Mind.

Whenever you are preoccupied with the past, or the future, do The Serene Mind.

Whenever you want to return to calm, do The Serene Mind. It takes just 3 minutes to reach to a serene state of mind.

How to do the serene mind meditation

You begin with sitting still and closing your eyes. And take 3 deep breaths.

After your conscious breathing is done, recognize the exact emotion arising within you at that point in time. Is it irritation, anxiety, or confusion, or is it calm, passion, or love? Take about 30 seconds to recognize your emotion.

Observe the direction of the movement of your thinking. Is it entangled in the past or the future, or in the present? Be in this observation for a minute. Now move your attention to your eyebrow center. Visualize or feel a tiny flame move from your eyebrow center into the middle of your brain. Hold your attention on this flame in the middle of your brain for a few moments. Take a minute to do this step.

Whenever you are ready, you may gently open your eyes.

From this serene space of mind take a look at the challenges laid out in front of you. Your response will be wiser and you will commit less mistakes at work.

The article has been contributed by Sri Krishnaji, Co-Founder, Ekam.