Several celebrities, politicians and other influencers contracted the coronavirus last year. With the ongoing vaccine rollout, including Covaxin and Covishield, we are now seeing some progress towards building immunity. While some celebrities have already received the vaccine in India, others are yet to receive it. Amitabh Bachchan is one of the actors who is yet to get the vaccination, and he recently updated his fans on the reason behind the delay. Also Read - COVID-19 infection can permanently reduce thyroid function, men more susceptible

Reason Why Amitabh Bachchan Did Not Get Vaccinated Yet

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday hinted that he would receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine once he recovers from his eye surgery. The 78-year-old actor recently talked about his eye surgery and said that it will take some time for him to recover completely. He said that his recovery will be “slow and difficult.” The veteran actor underwent successful surgery for his eye last week. Also Read - COVID-19 during pregnancy can lead to major adverse outcomes like preeclampsia, stillbirth and more

In a blog post, the actor voiced his concerns over the rising number of Covid-19 cases and the box office performance of his upcoming movie “Chehre.” Also Read - Poorly controlled diabetes puts children at high risk of Covid complications

In the blog, he wrote, “There is now the fear of another strain, getting free box office results and that is unnerving… The vaccination has become mandatory and soon there shall be the conditioning for yours truly to be one such in the queue. Well, as soon as the work in progress eyes get settled… till then it’s a wild world ain’t it.”

He also shared pictures from dubbing, adding that other work can be produced and executed “without hesitation.” The actor was recently awarded the FIAF award for his dedication and contribution to the preservation of the world’s film heritage by the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF).

So far, many veteran celebrities including Sharmila Tagore, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Paresh Rawal, Satish Shah, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan and Johnny Lever have received the Covid vaccine.