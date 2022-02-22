'The Pandemic May End In 2022 If...': WHO Russia Predicts The Future of COVID-19

The health body has also clarified that it does not mean that the virus will vanish completely. Scroll down to read the complete statement.

The COVID-19 pandemic is so far the worst healthcare battle the world has faced. First detected in China's Wuhan city, coronavirus is the deadliest virus attack which has killed billions of lives globally. Looking at the global scenario of the virus spread, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has named it the COVID pandemic. But, it is been more than two years that we are fighting this virus, it has mutated several times to form new variants of concern. And the latest one among the variants is Omicron, which was first found in South Africa. This is the most mutated version of the virus and has over 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which helps it infect the fully immunised individuals as well.

Will 2022 See The End Of COVID-19 Pandemic?

Now, the question is when will this end? When will the COVID pandemic end? World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Russia has answered this by saying that the world could see the end of this virus pandemic in the year 2022 if there are no more major Covid outbreaks after Omicron. However, the health body has also clarified that it does not mean that the virus will vanish completely.

Speaking to the media, Melita Vujnovic, WHO Russia said, "It's hard to make predictions at the moment but we hope that if nothing else happens, the pandemic may end in 2022." She further added, "What does an end to the pandemic mean? It means that there will be no major outbreaks, but it doesn't mean that the virus will vanish."

"A great number of cases means that the virus is capable of mutating so we don't know how the situation will unfold. However, there is cautious optimism that major outbreaks will end once Omicron spreads across the globe," she said.

What Does WHO's Prediction Say?

Countries across the world are witnessing is a major drop in daily COVID cases, but the WHO officials say that the decrease in cases has also led to lifting restrictions. Sweden, Denmark, and Norway have all lifted Covid restrictions as they look to reclassify the virus as a disease that does not pose a threat to society. Taking cognizance of the current situation, many experts, including the WHO, have urged caution. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had recently stated "it's premature for any country either to surrender or to declare victory".

According to Vujnovic, the WHO is trying to predict when it will happen, but it's difficult because countries "are now changing their testing strategies". She said that the Omicron strain was very contagious and was spreading quickly, while some countries did not have the money to test everyone given a large number of patients without symptoms, the report said. "The picture that we are seeing does not fully reflect the exact number of cases as opposed to what things were like when the pandemic just broke out and the Delta strain started spreading," the WHO envoy said.

(With inputs from Agencies)