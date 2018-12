Fat in your belly and especially in your lower belly area can be tough to get rid of. To get rid of stubborn belly fat, you will need to do these yoga asanas.

Chakki chalanasana

To do the asana

Sit with your legs split apart. Clasp your hands and outstretch your arms in front of you.

Taking a deep breath in, start moving the upper part of your body to the front and then to the right, forming an imaginary circle with your body.

Inhale as you go forward to the right and exhale as you go forward to the left. Make sure you are breathing deeply while rotating.

Make 5 rounds in one direction and then repeat in the opposite direction.

Utkatasana

To do the asana

Stand straight on a yoga mat and keep your back erect.

Inhale and keep your feet wide apart and move your toes outwards.

Exhale and as you inhale squat down till your thighs are parallel to the floor. Make sure you maintain the axis of your backbone from the tailbone to the crown of your head.

Then join your palms at the level of your chest.

Take slow deep breaths and hold this position for 8 to 10 seconds.

As you exhale slowly, release and come back to the starting position.

Ubhaya padangusthasana

To do the asana

Sit erect in sukhasana or the easy pose.

Then bend your legs and grab your toes with the fingers of both your hands.

Inhale and lift your legs up. Make sure that you are not letting go of your toes and keeping your legs erect.

Balance your body on your pelvic bones and keep your back straight. Relax your shoulder blades down.

Take slow, deep breaths and hold the position for 15-20 seconds.

As you exhale, release your toes and slowly bring your legs down.

Repeat this pose 4-5 times.

Padangustha dhanurasana

To do the asana