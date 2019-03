When fog combines with the smoke, it forms the air pollutant, smog. Did you know, that apart from health conditions, the smog causes massive damage to your skin? Yes, air pollutants are capable of making the skin dry, sensitive, inflamed. Here is how air pollution and smog damages your hair. We asked Dr Jaishree Sharad how smog affects the skin and what can be done to reverse the damage. Here is what she had to say.

How smog affects the skin

These air polluting and smog agents are known to cause damage to the lungs. A lesser-known fact is that they also cause oxidative damage to the skin cells. They increase the free radicals or toxins in the skin, leading to allergic rashes, itching, blotchy skin, dry skin and increased skin sensitivity. In the deeper skin layers, there is collagen degradation and increased pigment formation resulting in fine lines, open pores, wrinkles and increased pigmentation. Chronic inflammation of the skin also causes rosacea or redness of the face. Premature skin ageing and premature greying of hair can occur due to exposure to pollutants.

How you can protect your skin from air pollution and reverse the damage caused by smog

1. Always cleanse your skin well after returning from outdoors. Use a face-wash which can unclog your pores and remove all the dirt and grime from the skin surface as well as the pollutant particles which sit on the skin. If you have normal, oily or acne-prone skin, you can use a salicylic acid based face-wash for this purpose. If you have dry or sensitive skin, use Sebamed olive face-wash and body-wash or Cetaphil cleansing lotion to cleanse. Baby oil will also help to remove the grime.

2. Next, make sure you apply a good moisturizer. Pollution dehydrates the skin, leaving it dull and more exposed to environmental damage. A moisturizer will protect the lipid barrier layer of the skin. Here are the best winter moisturisers in India.

3. Do not forget to a apply a sunscreen with both UVA & UVB protection. Opt for physical sunblocks which will also form a protective layer on the skin, making it difficult for the smog particles to reach the deeper layers of skin.

4. At night, make sure you apply a serum or cream containing vitamins C & E, which will detox your skin.

5. Do not forget to wear a mask which not only covers your nose and mouth but also your entire face except the eyes. Physical protection is the best method of protection from pollutant particles. Here are some Rujuta Diwekar- recommended home remedies to beat ill effects of smog and air pollution.

6. Make sure drink enough water– a minimum of 2 litres per day and have a lot of brightly coloured fruits such as all the berries, pomegranate, dark grapes which are all rich in antioxidants.

7. You may also take vitamins C, E & A supplements to protect the skin. Supplements of polypodium leucotomus, a potent antioxidant prevents cellular damage from exposure to harmful rays.

8. In extreme conditions, you must have an air purifier at home, so you at least breathe in clean oxygen.

Image source: Shutterstock