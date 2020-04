This test is not just about checking to see if you have the virus or not. It also reveals if your immune system, your body’s first line of defense against illnesses, responds to the infection or not. @Shutterstock

Reports of COVID-19 tests throwing up false negative have become all too common nowadays. This is dangerous because it means that you may catch the infection but not know about it. There are many cases where people do not show symptoms even after infection and only a fool-proof testing method can determine whether you are positive or not. Now, thanks to the antibody test, you can quickly get to know if you carry the virus or not. This test is not just about checking to see if you have the virus or not. It also reveals if your immune system, your body’s first line of defense against illnesses, responds to the infection or not. You also have to remember that the antibody test cannot say if you are immune to COVID-19 because nobody know how long you may be immune to this new variant of coronavirus.

Since, most of the current tests are throwing up false negative, this is in a way contributing to the rapid spread of the contagion. Apparently, the antibody tests are better because it can let you know if you’ve been in contact with the virus in the past. Moreover, it also reveals if your body has developed a possible immunity to it. The human body makes antibodies whenever you fall ill. These antibodies help you fight off infections and also give you a level of immunity to the disease for a certain period of time. The current test will identify the antibodies that are unique to COVID-19.

What exactly is the COVID-19 antibody test?

Antibodies are Y-shaped proteins produced by white blood cells to help stop a virus from invading your body. The antibodies associated with the COVID-19 immune response are IgM and IgG. The body produces the former in the early stages of infection. IgG antibodies arrive later on during infection or after recovery. Your body will develop the IgM antibodies after about 4 weeks of infection in case of most diseases. But with COVID-19, scientists are still not very sure how long the process takes. If the test reveals that you have the IgM antibody, it means that you still have the virus and are contagious. Then, if you only test positive for the IgG antibody, it may indicate that your body is clear of the infection. If you test positive for both IgM and IgG, it is likely you are in the middle stage of infection.

How is it done?

This test requires a blood sample from an infected person. It can be a finger-prick test, or a person may have to provide a slightly larger sample that is sent to a lab for testing. Scientists then isolate specific parts of the genetic material from the virus’ outermost vulnerable layer. This is the place where antibodies attach themselves. Then they isolate the parts of the blood that contain the antibodies into a serum. If a patient has coronavirus antibodies, they will be present in the blood, along with the other antibodies. You cannot do these tests at home. You need a professional to take your blood. Testing can also happen only in a lab.

The implications

Other than revealing what stage of infection a person is in, this antibody test can also tell If a patient can safely return to normal life without fear of infecting others. Moreover, it can also reveal the extent of spread and what happens if people who’ve had it are exposed to it again. Scientists may also be able to figure out if it makes a person immune and, if yes, for how long. But longer studies will be required for this. Scientists are hopeful that these tests will also help with convalescent plasma therapy that holds immense promise in the treatment of COVID-19. Here, antibodies in plasma of people who’ve recovered from COVID-19 may help those who are ill with the virus. This plasma may help sick people get better faster.

The limitations

This test has its fair share of limitations. Many scientists fear that it may not be able to tell the difference between antibodies formed in response to COVID-19 or those formed as a response to other coronavirus strains. Another thing is that this test may not be able to look for Covid-19 antibodies specifically. But scientists hope that the presence of the antibodies from another stain may provide some level of protection from the COVID-19 virus too. Moreover, nobody knows how long you enjoy immunity if you have the antibodies.

