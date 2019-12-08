Our body is made up of different types of fat and the brown variety has been in the limelight lately for its ability to help burn more calories. © Shutterstock

Not all the fat in your body is bad. A type of fat, called brown fat, is actually healthy. It helps you burn fat. This kind of fat is found in abundance in newborn babies. It regulates their body temperature and keeps them warm. This fat gets replaced by yellow fat as the baby grows up. This yellow fat is unwanted body fat. It stores excess calories and is softer than brown fat. On the other hand, brown fat is firm and resilient.

The Brown Fat Revolution is all about building up brown fat. According to this concept, brown fat makes you look beautiful. A lack of it can make you look old. This fat also helps you lose weight and stay healthy.

It might help to look deeper into what’s called the brown fat revolution, to learn more about fat and its benefits and disadvantages.

Types of Fat and Brown Fat Revolution

The fat content in the body is said to be a storage space for extra calories obtained from the food we eat. Fat is also responsible for sending out the hormones that regulate metabolism, which, in turn, can manipulate weight management.

Our body is made up of different types of fat and the brown variety has been in the limelight lately for its ability to help burn more calories. The brown fat revolution diet focuses on supporting the brown fat content in the body, converting white to brown and stimulating fat burn.

Types of fat

The body comprises brown, white, subcutaneous and visceral fats and until recent times, brown fat was considered just another type of fat that probably did more harm than good. But, recent studies show that when stimulated the right way, this fat can help burn calories.

Scientists have realized that brown fat might actually work more like muscles because they could help burn white fat — even 2 to 3 ounces of brown fat could help burn 300 to 500 calories a day.

White fat, on the other hand, is always found in abundance and even though it is required to store energy and release hormones, an excessive accumulation can lead to health problems. Subcutaneous fat is the fat found under the skin that might help doctors find out an individual’s approximate body fat composition.

Visceral fat is the type that tends to envelop organs and increase the risk of conditions like heart ailments, stroke and dementia.

The 4-Week Brown Fat Revolution Diet

This diet is based on the fact that when stimulated, the brown fat in the body can burn calories and the white fat content.

The typical brown fat stimulating diet includes six small meals a day, with one cheat day to indulge in treats without going overboard. Proponents of this diet suggest eating one meal before and after working out too, for maximum fat burning benefits.

Foods allowed in the diet

Carbohydrates in the form of whole grain pasta and bread, products made with unbleached white flour, vegetables like potatoes, corn and peas and fruits.

Caffeine from coffee, tea and other beverages

A glass of wine a day

Vitamin and mineral supplements as required

The diet recommends avoiding processed foods that are usually doused with artificial ingredients to add appealing colors and flavors. But apart from these minimal restrictions, the diet is very accommodating and even has options for vegans and vegetarians. The plan also incorporates some exercise routines to benefit weight loss.

Pros and cons of the diet plan

Since this is a relatively new diet plan, there aren’t too many studies to show if the plan actually converts bad fat to good fat, to help you burn more calories and lose weight. Some studies have, however, shown that following this diet and exercise plan for 12 weeks might show some conversion of the unhealthy white fat to healthy brown fat.

Experts also believe that because the diet excludes processed foods, which are typically high in sodium, fat and sugar, one might notice some weight loss.

One of the negative factors that researchers note is the lack of prescribed workouts and many recommend adding your own routines to incorporate adequate exercise.

Whether you decide to try this diet plan or any other, for that matter, remember to consider any pre-existing conditions and consult with your doctor before starting anything new.

Text sourced from zliving.com