Not all the fat in your body is bad. A type of fat, called brown fat, is actually healthy. It helps you burn fat. This kind of fat is found in abundance in newborn babies. It regulates their body temperature and keeps them warm. This fat gets replaced by yellow fat as the baby grows up. This yellow fat is unwanted body fat. It stores excess calories and is softer than brown fat. On the other hand, brown fat is firm and resilient. The Brown Fat Revolution is all about building up brown fat. According to this concept, brown fat