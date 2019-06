The health hazards of excessive cell phone use are well known. Now scientists say that if you spend too much time fiddling with you latest smartphone you may grow horns. You may also develop text neck syndrome. So, do you spend most of your time with your phone in hand and head bent down to stare at it? Maybe you should consider keeping your phone out of sight, at least for some time every day.

According to Australian researchers, over usage of cell phones might be responsible for the emergence of ‘enlarged external occipital protuberance’ (EEOP) in young adults. The bone in the lower part of the skull is called the occipital bone. The study says that this is the of our hunched posture. Our body has reacted by growing a horn-like spike at the base of our skulls to relieve the pressure that comes from our abnormal posture.

Researchers studied a group pf 1200 men and women between the ages of 18 to 86 who had visited a chiropractor for therapy. Thirty-three per cent exhibited EEOP. The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports. This is obviously not good for the musculoskeletal system and can cause health problems in young adult population.

Thanks to this hunched posture, we now also have a new-age syndrome called the text neck syndrome.Since this posture resembles the hunched back of a turtle, it is also called the turtle neck posture.

Look around you. You will be surrounded by people busy texting or just staring at their phones. It is not surprising that, today, the ‘text neck’ syndrome is pervasive across society. It can cause serious problems if not reined in on time. Here, we tell you all about this new-age syndrome that can become a serious health hazard.

HOW DO YOU GET TEXT NECK SYNDROME ?

This is basically a term used to describe stress injury and pain in the neck, shoulders and upper back. This injury is the result of long hours spent with head bent forward, shoulders rounded and back slumped. This is the classic posture of a cell phone addict.

This condition can have a debilitating effect on a person’s life with headaches becoming a common occurrence.This posture compresses and tightens the muscles, tendons and ligaments in front of the neck. At the same time, it pulls at the muscles, tendons and ligaments on the back of the neck and stretches them. This unnatural compression and stretching of the upper body and neck can, over time, cause damage to the affected part of the body. If left untreated, it can have serious lifestyle and health consequences.

SYMPTOMS OF TEXT NECK SYNDROME



If you spend too much time with your cell phone, tightness in the shoulders and a nagging pain in the neck can be the first indication that something is not right. Over time, this can lead to sharp spasms in the upper back and shoulders. Your neck will feel sore to the touch.

This kind of posture can compress cervical nerves. In such cases, you will experience pain that radiates from your shoulders, down your arms to your hands. Take prompt action. If left untreated, it can lead to serious neurological problems.

IMPACT ON YOUR NECK



Our head weighs a lot. On an average, the weight of a human head is around 10 to 12 pounds in its normal position. But if we bend our neck forward, the weight magnifies. Just imagine your neck straining to carry this weight over a prolonged period of time. This is what happens when the neck is bent forward. Over time, this can cause soreness, pain and also severe neck injury. It can eventually lead to spondylitis and cause problems that are related to cervical spine defects.

IMPACT ON YOUR BRAIN

When we adopt a hunched posture our neck has to take on the added responsibility of bearing the weight of our head. This extra weight can cause changes in neck proprioception. This will not only affect our return impact reflex but also our balance and posture.

According to medical science, 60% of brain stimulation comes from the spine and 1/3 of all stimulation is from the neck. Any injury to the neck area will have an effect on the brain and prevent it from getting the signals that it needs for perceiving the environment and your health. It can also affect our central nervous system and this can interfere with the spine sensory-motor control.

TREATMENT OPTIONS FOR TEXT NECK SYNDROME



Prevention is always better than a cure. So, first of all, you must try to adopt some preventive measures like holding your cell phone at eye level so that your head is not bent forward. Restrict your phone time to give some relief to your neck and back. Flex and stretch your neck and shoulders from time to time to provide relief. If you want a strong upper body, make sure that you have strong muscles in the abdomen and lower back. Physiotherapy can really help in this condition. If the problem is too painful, you need to consult a qualified health professional for guidance.

EXERCISES YOU MAY TRY



You can try out some simple exercises that can provide relief from text neck. We show you how.

Cat-Cow Pose

This exercise increases spinal awareness and corrects defective posture.

How to do it: Go down on all fours. Keep your shoulders above your wrists and your hips over your knees. Press your toes into the ground. Look down a few inches in front of your fingers and stretch your body from your head down to your tailbone. Start the ‘cat’ pose by using your abs to curl your spine toward the ceiling and tuck in your tailbone while exhaling. Stretch your neck and pull your chin toward your chest. Now start the ‘cow’ pose by dropping your belly down to the floor while inhaling. Lift your chin and chest to gaze at the ceiling.

Bow pose



It strengthens your shoulders and relaxes the muscles.

How to do it: Lie flat on your stomach with your chin on the floor and your hands resting on either side of you. Bend your knees and bring your heels as close to your buttocks as you can. Reach backwards with both hands and grab your ankles. Lift your heels the ceiling while inhaling so that your chest, thighs, and upper torso lift up off the mat.

Downward facing dog



This exercise relaxes the anterior chest wall and shoulders and increases upper-body strength.

How to do it: Go down on all fours. Tuck your toes and lift your hips high towards the ceiling. Reach your heels back toward the mat, but don’t place them on the ground. Drop your head so that your neck is stretched. Your wrist must be parallel to the front edge of the mat. To alleviate the pressure on your wrists, press into the knuckles of your forefingers and thumbs. Take three deep breaths and then release.