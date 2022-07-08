Testing For Monkeypox Still Remains A Challenge, States WHO

Monkeypox: Fewer tests mean cases go undetected, increasing the risk of community spread.

Testing remains challenging for the monkeypox virus, which has infected more than 6,000 endemic and non-endemic people in 58 countries. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has given this information. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said in a press briefing on Wednesday that fewer investigations meant cases were not detected, increasing the risk of community spread. In addition, Ghebreyesus noted that patients in Africa are reported in previously unaffected countries, and record numbers are reported in places with previous monkeypox experiences.

Monkeypox: A Global Health Emergency

The highest level of the UN health agency warnings currently only applies to polio and the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been said the virus is unusual, concerning, and an evolving threat, but it does not currently present a global health emergency.

Is Slow Testing The Reason?

He said the WHO was following the cases closely, and the scale and spread of the virus were concerned.

He said more than 6,000 cases have now been reported in 58 countries. However, testing remains a challenge; likely, many patients are not being taken up. Medical experts in the UK and US had earlier expressed concerns against slow testing.

Matt Ford Criticized The US Government

American actor Matt Ford, the first person to publicly contract monkeypox, also criticized the US government for its slow pace of vaccines and testing. The slow response is highly unacceptable, Ford said. Monkeypox occurs mainly in western and central Africa, where the virus is endemic. But as part of the new outbreak, the virus has spread to many areas where it is not commonly seen.

Conclusion

Ghebreyesus commended those going public with the disease and said WHO is working closely with civil society and the LGBTIQ plus community to break the stigma surrounding the virus and spread information so that people can protect themselves.