Estimates from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suggest that three-fourth of COVID patients in India are men. According to the ministry estimates, males account for 76 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in India, while their death rate is even higher: 76 per cent. Globally, more men are losing their lives to COVID-19 than women. According to the reports of the World Health Organization (WHO), Europe has witnessed 68 per cent COVID-19 deaths among men. A survey by the Higher Health Institute of Rome also revealed 8 per cent of the Italians hospitalized for COVID-19 infection were men, while the figure was 5 per cent for women. that among Italians hospitalized for the novel coronavirus, 8 percent of men died compared to 5 percent of women. According to the reports of New York City’s health department, there are 43 COVID-19 deaths for every 100,000 men, compared with 23 for every 100,000 women. But what is the reason behind this gender difference among COVID-19 patients? A new study finds that testicles make men more vulnerable to this condition and increase their mortality rate too.

WHAT DOES THE RESEARCH SAY?

A study carried out by researchers in New York and Mumbai has recently found that testicles may be the hotspot for the novel coronavirus, allowing the COVID-19 infection to stay longer in males. When this deadly virus enters the body, it binds itself to a protein called ACE2 receptors, residing mostly in your lungs, heart and intestines. Men harbour this protein in large quantities in their testes, found the study. However, ACE2 receptors were found in small quantities in the ovaries of women. Another significant observation of the study: While the female participants of the study took four days to recover from the COVID-19 infection, men needed six days to clear up the infection. This is 50 per cent more than their female counterparts. The average age of the research volunteers was 37. However, experts vary in their opinion about this finding.

OTHER FACTORS THAT UP MEN’S COVID-19 RISK

There are several factors that increase men’s risk of catching the COVID-19 infection,experiencing more severe symptoms and even death. The reasons vary from genetics and immune function to habits and behaviour.

Genes and immunity

The immune systems of men and women are different and this results in their reactions to a wide range of infections including COVID-19. One major difference is that women carry two X chromosomes per cell whereas men have one. According to experts, quite a few crucial immune genes are present in X chromosome, the most important being the gene for a protein called TLR7. It helps in the detection of single-stranded RNA viruses like the coronavirus. That is why women’s immune response to the novel coronavirus is higher than men.

Smoking

The habit of smoking is more common in men than women and research reveals that it can increase our risk of catching the COVID-19 infection. As already mentioned, the novel coronavirus needs ACE2 receptors to bind itself, multiply and spread. Preliminary evidence suggests that the smoke of cigarettes increases the population of ACE 2 receptors in your lungs. However, this is only a hypothesis till now. Some studies have also found that smokers have 30 per cent higher levels of ACE2 receptors than those who’ve quit smoking.

Smokers are more likely to be vulnerable to a hand-to-mouth transmission of the novel coronavirus is more like among smokers, observes the World Health Organization (WHO). The virus can make an entry into their system through the lips through the contaminated fingers and possibly the cigarette too. “Smokers may also already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity which would greatly increase risk of serious illness,” says WHO.

Notably, conditions that increase your body’s demand of oxygen and increase its capacity to use it efficiently may up your risk of any lung condition. COVID-19 is primarily a lung infection.

Poor hygiene standards

It has been found that men are less hygienic than women. They are less likely to follow hygiene standards and sanitation measures such as hand washing.

Other pathogens

A China-based study reveals that men hospitalized for COVID-19 are more prone to harbouring other bacteria and viruses. This, probably, increases the severity of COVID-19 symptoms in them, thereby increasing their mortality risk too.

Low risk perception

A US survey conducted in March found that men were way less concerned about COVID-19 than women. The margin was something between 58 to 62 per cent. Globally, evidences suggest that men have low risk perception while it comes to health issues. That’s why they don’t follow precautionary health measures. Experts are of the opinion that due to low risk perception men have probably exposed themselves to crowds and not followed social distancing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This increases their risk of catching the COVID-19 infection.