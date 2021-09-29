Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate: Central Government Extends Covid-19 Guidelines Till October 31

Even though the cases of Covid are declining in India, the Central government has issued new guidelines to be followed till October 31 to prevent further spread of the pandemic.

After battling the ferocious second wave, India is finally seeing a decline in the number of daily coronavirus cases. To further control the surge, the Centre has extended the nationwide Covid-19 containment measures till October 31 to prevent any further surge in the cases. This was done since there are still a few states with a high number of COVID cases, posing a threat to the nation's public health.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla remarked at a meeting between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the chief secretaries of all states and union territories that proper COVID-19 limitations may not be observed during the upcoming festive season, which could lead to an increase in COVID cases. He noted that, even though the number of incidents is decreasing, it is critical to follow COVID-19 recommendations to ensure that the festivals are held in a proper and safe manner.

Key Guidelines To Be Followed Till October 31

To avoid the transmission of COVID-19, mass gatherings should be managed with utmost caution, according to all safety rules and maintaining good sanitation.

States and union territories should keep a tight eye on case positivity, ICU bed occupancy, hospitals, and other medical facilities.

States and UTs with a high COVID-19 positivity rate should take all necessary steps to eradicate the virus and stop it from spreading.

The government also stated that it is critical to recognize early warning signs of potential surges and to take proper actions to stop COVID from spreading.

The Centre has proposed a five-step method to successfully remove COVID-19 from states and UTs: test, track, treat, vaccinate, and follow COVID-19 guidelines and norms.

States and UTs are being urged to keep the vaccination push going strong and to ensure that people who are eligible for the second dose receive it in a timely manner.

All state secretaries and UTs are being asked to take all necessary actions to manage COVID-19 detection and treatment in their jurisdictions.

