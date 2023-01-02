Tennis Legend Martina Navratilova Diagnosed With Breast And Throat Cancer

- Health A-Z
The 18-time Grand Slam singles champion Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2010 as well. But, later she underwent radiotherapy for breast cancer and was cleared of all risks. But, 13 years later, a biopsy confirmed that she has stage one throat cancer and breast cancer as well. Reports say that when Navratilova was undergoing the tests for throat cancer she was suspicious that there was a lump in her breasts. Later, doctors confirmed that it is not benign.
Reports quoted her saying, "The double whammy is serious, but fixable, and I'm hoping for a favorable outcome. It's going to stink for a while, but I'll fight with all I have got." Doctors say that both the stages of breast cancer and throat cancer is early and that it could be curable. Navratilova was supposed to cover the Australian Open this month but reports say that she will not be able to and instead she will make occasional appearances.
The treatment for stage one throat cancer will be conducted in January. Throat cancer is caused by papillomavirus, which is located only in one part of her throat. It has not spread to her vocal chords, so it is curable. As per statistics, it shows that around 90 per cent of adults survive for five years or longer after catching stage one throat cancer.
The following are symptoms of breast cancer:
Breast cancer is very common among women in the world and for that reason it is extremely important to consider any kind of risks or possibilities that they might have it in the future.
