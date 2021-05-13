In another heartbreaking story, a young lady doctor succumbed to Covid-19 barely a week after delivering a baby. 31-year-old Dr. Farha Niloufer lost her battle to the deadly coronavirus at Princess Esra Hospital, Hyderabad on Wednesday. Despite suggestions from her friends and colleagues to avail maternity leave, the pediatrician continued to serve at the government-run Area Hospital in Gajwel during the pandemic. She was also on Covid vaccination duty in the out-patient department. Niloufer got tested positive for Covid-19 about 10 days ago and was admitted to the private hospital in Hyderabad. She was put on ventilator three days ago but succumbed to the Covid complications on Wednesday. So far, Telangana has lost 21 doctors to the deadly virus during the second wave of the pandemic. Also Read - Many Covid-19 Patients Struggling To Cope With Survivor Guilt, ICU Trauma Post Recovery

Pregnant women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death

Pregnant women with SARS‐CoV‐2 infection are at higher risk of death, intensive care unit (ICU) admission and severe pneumonia, said a study published last year in Ultrasound in Obstetrics & Gynecology (UOG) – the official journal of the International Society of Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynecology (ISUOG). Also Read - Black Fungus Infection in COVID-19 Patients: Guideline For Management Of Mucormycosis

Expecting mothers with Covid-19 are more than twice as likely to end up in intensive care as infected women who aren’t pregnant, revealed a study by University of Birmingham scientists. Pregnant women are also nearly three times more likely to experience a stillbirth, added the World Health Organization-funded study. Also Read - Mucormycosis Or Black Fungus Cases Triggered By Covid-19 Rising In Delhi Hospital

Another study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal stated that pregnant women who get infected with coronavirus may be at risk of preeclampsia, stillbirth, preterm birth and other adverse outcomes. The authors from the University of Montreal in Canada found pregnant people with symptomatic COVID-19 had double the risk of preterm birth and a 50 per cent increased risk of cesarean delivery than those with asymptomatic COVID-19.

One more study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology concluded that expecting mothers who have contracted COVID-19 are at a higher risk of death. The covid mortality rate was found 13 times higher in pregnant women than in similarly aged individuals.

