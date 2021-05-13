In another heartbreaking story a young lady doctor succumbed to Covid-19 barely a week after delivering a baby. 31-year-old Dr. Farha Niloufer lost her battle to the deadly coronavirus at Princess Esra Hospital Hyderabad on Wednesday. Despite suggestions from her friends and colleagues to avail maternity leave the pediatrician continued to serve at the government-run Area Hospital in Gajwel during the pandemic. She was also on Covid vaccination duty in the out-patient department. Niloufer got tested positive for Covid-19 about 10 days ago and was admitted to the private hospital in Hyderabad. She was put on ventilator three days ago