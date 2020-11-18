The COVID-19 pandemic has caused tremendous stress and anxiety among the general population. The fear of catching the infection coupled with economic hardships have contributed to this. Many people have lost their jobs due to the pandemic industries have closed down and pay cuts and job losses have become common today. The loss of loved ones to the viral infection have also not been easy to bear. This is the common scene across the world and health professionals are reporting an increase in mental ailments because of this. One fallout of this mental stress as found out by Israeli researchers