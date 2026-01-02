Tatiana Schlossberg Passed Away At 35: What Did John F Kennedy’s Granddaughter Share About Leukemia Diagnosis Before Her Death

Tatiana Schlossberg Passed Away At 35: John F Kennedy's granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, who revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare type of Leukemia in November, passed away at 35 on Tuesday. An Instagram post by the John F Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum confirmed the passing of Schlossberg. The official memo released by the JFK Library, which is signed by George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Carolina, Jack, Rose and Rory, reads, "Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts."

Tatiana Schlossberg Cause Of Death

35-year-old granddaughter of John F Kennedy graduated from Yale University and pursued a master's degree from Oxford University, before she started contributing to the New York Times, Atlantic and Washington Post, including Vanity Fair. At the time of her death, Schlossberg's family did not give any details about her cause of death. However, John F Kennedy's granddaughter revealed in her New Yorker essay in November that she had been diagnosed with a rare form of Leukemia at the age of 34 (May 2024).

John F Kennedy's Granddaughter Rare Leukemia Diagnosis

In November, referring to her Leukemia diagnosis as 'terminal', the 34-year-old wrote, "During the latest clinical trial, my doctor told me that he could keep me alive for a year, maybe My first thought was that my kids, whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn't remember me."

Schlossberg learned about her cancer after giving birth to her second child, when her doctor noticed a high white blood cell count that turned out to be acute myeloid Leukemia, a rare mutation that is mostly seen in older people. In an essay titled 'A Battle With My Blood', John F Kennedy's granddaughter wrote, "I did not could not believe that they were talking about me. I had swum a mile in the pool the day before, nine months pregnant. I wasn't sick. I didn't feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew."

She continued in the essay, "A normal white-blood-cell count is around four to eleven thousand cells per microlitre. Mine was a hundred and thirty-one thousand cells per microlitre It could just be something related to pregnancy and delivery, the doctor said, or it could be leukemia."

