Tamil Nadu to suspend chicken sales from July 31? Federation explains why poultry hygiene matters for consumers

Tamil Nadu suspends chicken sale: As per reports, from July 31, the state traders' federation has decided to ban the sale of chicken due to the use of improper feeding material that helps increase the weight of the poultry.

Tamil Nadu bans the sale of chicken from July 31.

Tamil Nadu Suspends Chicken Sale: In a major move aimed at addressing concerns over the alleged use of certain feed that can help increase the weight of the chicken but eventually make it worse for consumption, a federation of poultry traders' associations announced an indefinite suspension of broiler sales across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from July 31.

The federation president, B. Durairaj said the decision was a sequel to the broiler companies failing to adhere to the broiler feeding control regulations laid down by the government at the time of despatching the broilers from farms.

Tamil Nadu And Puducherry To Ban Sale of Chicken From July 31?

According to a federation of poultry traders, some poultry producers are allegedly using feed that helps increase the weight of chickens more quickly. Traders claim that the continued use of such feed, despite existing regulations, raises concerns about consumer safety and the quality of the meat reaching the market.

Talking about the poor hygiene the poultry producers are following and how they pose a serious health threat, the federation explained that most of the time, the chickens are being fed till the time they are being sold at the market - just to make sure their weight is above the actual mark. However, this leads to the accumulation of this fodder inside the stomach of the chicken, which, when it is butchered, spills all over and causes serious contamination of the meat.

The suspension of sales has been described as a protest against the alleged non-compliance by broiler companies. The federation stated that the boycott will continue indefinitely until the companies adhere to the prescribed feeding control norms and ensure that only birds raised in accordance with government guidelines are supplied to the market.

Now there are two questions - One, if it is safe to consume chicken or poultry products right now. And second, what are the side effects of these feeds when the poultry is consumed by a human? Let's understand!

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Is It Safe To Consume Chicken And Poultry Now?

Any type of poultry that has been exposed to chemicals or illegal fodder may cause health risks. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the quality of poultry feed plays a crucial role in the health of chickens.

According to studies, approved poultry feed usually contains a bunch of essential nutrients that are needed by the body to stay healthy. These nutrients include - proteins, vitamins, and minerals - and they are all known to support healthy growth. However, the use of unapproved feed additives or failure to follow prescribed feeding regulations can raise concerns. They can cause permanent damage to organs and even invite chronic health conditions.

Apart from the WHO, food safety experts have also noted that concerns arise when poultry are exposed to unapproved feed additives or the misuse of antibiotics and veterinary drugs. According to the Codex Alimentarius Commission (FAO/WHO) and FSSAI, withdrawal periods must be followed before birds are slaughtered to ensure that drug residues remain within safe limits.

In this case, as the federation explains, most of the time the poultry are being fed till the last minute before they are being sold - this clearly invites the possibility of unwanted residues remaining in the meat. Long-term exposure to such residues, depending on the substance involved, may contribute to antibiotic resistance, allergic reactions, or other health concerns. However, there is currently no official evidence linking the allegations in Tamil Nadu to contaminated chicken available for sale.

Highlights

Broiler chicken sales are set to be suspended indefinitely from July 31 across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The announcement was made by a federation of poultry traders' associations, not by the state government itself. The suspension is being announced after broiler companies failed to comply with the government's regulations on poultry feed.

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