According to the state health department, the Delta plus form of Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19) has claimed its first victim in Tamil Nadu, with a patient from Madurai succumbing to the infection. After Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu is the third state to register a death due to the Delta Plus Covid-19 variant. The AY.1 variation, also known as Delta plus, is a more virulent branch of the Delta variant that has raised fresh concerns about the capacity to escape immunity built up via vaccination or earlier infection.

"After the death of the Madurai patient, the samples were collected, which confirmed that it was 'Delta Plus' variant," Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian was quoted as saying by PTI. Ma Subramanian, Tamil Nadu's minister for medical and family welfare, announced on Saturday that two of the three instances of the novel "Delta plus strain" that had been found had recovered. A 32-year-old nurse from Chennai and another person from the Kancheepuram area are among the two cases discovered. "After the death of the Madurai patient, the samples were collected, which confirmed that it was 'Delta plus' variant," Subramanian said.

Delta Variant: Tamil Nadu Government Asked To Reinforce Rules

Following this, the Centre advised the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate steps to contain the spread of Delta plus variant of the Covid-19 in the state. The coronavirus strain is dominant in the Madurai, Chennai and Kanchipuram districts of the state. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a letter to Chief Secretary V.Irai Anbu that INSACOG — a Consortium of Laboratories for Whole Genome Sequencing in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic — has indicated that the Delta plus variant is a Variant of Concern (VOC) and suggested immediate measures to stop the spread of the virus.

The variation, according to Bhushan, has greater transmissibility, higher binding to lung cell receptors, and a possible decrease in monoclonal antibody response. He believes that, while the overall public health approach should stay the same, it must become more targeted and severe in this situation. He recommended that the Tamil Nadu government implement rapid containment measures in these districts and clusters, including avoiding crowding and intermingling of individuals, as well as extensive testing and vaccine coverage.

The state government has also been instructed by the Union Health Secretary to ensure that enough samples of positive people are delivered to INSACOG’s approved laboratories as soon as possible so that clinical epidemiological correlations may be established. The Tamil Nadu government on Friday while extending the lockdown till July 5, has also relaxed several restrictions effective from June 28. As of Friday, Maharashtra has reported maximum cases of Delta plus variant at 20, while nine people in Tamil Nadu tested positive for the new variant of concern. ​Nearly 30% of cases of Delta plus variant have been traced back to southern India in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

(with inputs from agencies)