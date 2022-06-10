Tamil Nadu Mega COVID-19 Vaccination Drive On June 12: State To Focus On The Unvaccinated, Children

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
In light of the recent spike in COVID cases in India, the health department of Tamil Nadu has announced that it will hold a mega COVID-19 vaccination camp on June 12th across one lakh centers. The state has already commenced the use of television, radio and newspapers to advertise the vaccine camp and why it is necessary for everyone to take the jab. Popular Tamil television stars are also being roped in for spreading awareness on the necessity of vaccination. The department said that it has 99,56,665 doses of vaccine ready for the drive. Almost 1.64 crores of people in Tamil Nadu are yet to take the vaccine in the state and the department is planning to inoculate the maximum amount of the population.
The Health Minister of Tamil Nadu, Ma Subramanian, said to the agencies, "The state government is conducting a mega vaccine camp on June 12 against Covid-19. There will be one lakh centers for the people to avail vaccination."
The state of Tamil Nadu has issued a clear set of guidelines to be followed during the vaccination process:
The states Health Minister has appealed to the people of the state and those who have not taken the vaccine to make use of this opportunity and get them inoculated.
Follow us on