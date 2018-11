Chikungunya can be challenging to manage. It can hamper your quality of life. Reportedly, two professors at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee have claimed that they have come out with a protein in tamarind seeds which has antiviral properties and can be used to make medication for chikungunya.

A mosquito-borne viral disease, very similar to dengue can be called as chikungunya. Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus can spread it. Those suffering from chikungunya can exhibit symptoms like nausea, vomiting, a headache and so on. But, you will be shocked to hear that you may be able to tackle chikungunya now.

Reportedly, the research group at IIT Roorkee has filed a patent for an antiviral composition containing this tamarind antiviral protein and are developing tamarind-based therapeutic agents for dealing with chikungunya. Lectin, which is a diverse group of proteins derived from plant sources can bind to glycan sugars. It has been extensively studied for a range of viruses like HIV and HPV.

Reportedly, the IIT professors, in a study, have showcased that a lectin derived from tamarind seeds bind to glycans or sugar molecules having N-acetylglucosamine (NAG) on the capsule of viruses, and can prevent the entry of the virus into the host cells.

Reportedly, the researchers have isolated lectin from those tamarind seeds with the help of chromatography and have examined the binding of the lectin molecules to the glycan in the viral capsule with the help of a process called Enzyme-Linked ImmunoSorbent Assay (ELISA).

Reportedly, according to professor Pravindra Kumar, who is one of the members of the research team, antiviral drugs and vaccines against most alphaviruses along with chikungunya are still not available in, and preventive measures are the only route to manage diseases caused by these viruses.