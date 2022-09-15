Taking Combined Oral Contraceptives May Increase Risk Of Blood Clots In Obese Women

Combined oral contraceptives are associated with increased venous thromboembolism (VTE) or blood clots, but the risk is even higher in obese women.

Obesity is identified as a risk factor for many serious health conditions, including venous thromboembolism (VTE) or blood clots in the veins. Obese women are known to have higher risk of VTE than non-obese women. Now, researchers have cautioned that taking oral contraceptives containing oestrogen and progestin may increase risk of blood clots in obese women.

Obese women who use combined oral contraceptives have a 24-fold increased risk of VTE compared with non-obese women not using the birth control pills, revealed an article published in ESC Heart Failure, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

Study author Professor Giuseppe Rosano of the IRCCS San Raffaele Pisana, Rome, Italy, highlighted that obesity and oestrogen-containing contraceptives are well-known risk factors for venous thromboembolism, but obese women still continue to receive these drugs.

Obesity and birth control pills are a bad combination

Noting that obesity and combined birth control pill have a synergistic effect on VTE risk, the expert suggested that doctors should consider the risk in prescribing the drug.

He added that progestin-only products (pills, intrauterine devices or implants) would be a safer alternative to the combined oral contraceptives in obese women.

Progestin-only contraceptives are not associated with an increased VTE, the authors noted.

Use of combined birth control pill is associated with a three- to seven-fold elevated likelihood of VTE. The combination of overweight/obesity and combined oral contraceptives further increases the risk of blood clots in women of reproductive age.

For example, a large population-based study found that the risk of VTE was 12-fold higher in overweight women who use combined birth control pill compared with those with normal weight and not using the pill. The risk was 24-fold higher in obese women.

Professor Rosano also advised obese women to quit smoking and increase their physical activity levels to reduce risk of cardiovascular disease.