Even though Alia Bhatt is one of the youngest leading ladies of tinsel town she has proved to be one of the most versatile and talented actors of the current generation. Not only are we in awe of her acting skills but we also love the flawless and naturally glowing skin of the Raazi actress. And her no filter photos on social media are proof! There was a time when actresses always showed up looking their glamorous best but times have changed! Today actresses like Alia Bhatt are not afraid of sharing their natural look sans makeup with their fans.