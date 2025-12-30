Taiwanese Entertainer Tsao Hsi-Ping Dies At 66: What We Know About His Cause of Death

Veteran Taiwanese entertainer Tsao Hsi-ping, also known as Denny Tsao, was found dead in his home last night (Dec 29), aged 66. Read on to find out how he died suddenly.

Tsao Hsi-Ping Death News: Taiwanese singer and variety show personality Tsao Hsi-ping, a familiar face on 1980s Mandopop charts and television screens, has died suddenly at his home in Sanchong. He was 66. According to the initial reports, Tsao Hsi-ping, also known as Denny Tsao, was found dead in his home last night (Dec 29).

Speaking to the media, sources said that the New Taipei City Fire Department's Sanchong Brigade received a call from his godson at around 10pm and upon arrival, found him dead with obvious signs of rigour mortis and lividity.

Taiwanese Entertainer Tsao Hsi-Ping Cause of Death

As of now, investigators have revealed that the exact cause of death is pending further investigation, though authorities have ruled out foul play.

"Tsao Hsi-ping's exact cause of death has not yet been publicly disclosed. However, news outlet Sohu, citing multiple Taiwanese media reports, stated that the Sanchong branch of the New Taipei City Fire Department received an emergency call and rushed to Tsao Hsi-ping's residence in Sanchong," sources quoted as saying.

What does 'signs of rigor mortis' mean in medical journal? We reached out to experts to understand the term and know what exactly happened to the veteran entertainer. Talking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr Nivedita Chakraborty said, "Signs of rigor mortis is a commonly used medical terms in deaths. The term indicates that the deceased body has become stiff after death due to natural muscle changes".

According to the American Journal, after death, muscles stop receiving energy and gradually tighten, causing stiffness that usually begins in smaller muscles like the jaw and neck and later affects the limbs. This stiffness is temporary and is commonly referenced in medical or forensic contexts to help roughly estimate how much time has passed since death, though it does not indicate the cause of death itself.

