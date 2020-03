Coronavirus pandemic doesn’t seem to calm down anytime soon as the death toll rises globally. In India, total number of confirmed cases (as on 23rd March) is 415 and the death toll is 7, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. With the numbers rising alarmingly, many states have gone into complete lockdown and are following ‘Janta Curfew.’ While the entire world is following safety measures by staying home and maintaining physical distance, we shouldn’t forget that a sedentary lifestyle may come with its own set of challenges. So, let’s stay active and work out regularly at home, as Bollywodd actor Sara Ali Khan does. She is teaching her fans on how to stay fit without even leaving your home. The Love Aaj Kal star recently shared a video on her Instagram account practicing Tabata workout. Sara Ali Khan captioned the post saying, “I support Janta Curfew! 🇮🇳 Meanwhile fitness and motivation I Pursue! I sincerely urge this to become a worldview. Stay Fit. Stay Safe. Stay Home. Tabata Workout…”

What is Tabata Workout?

Tabata workout is a form of high-intensity interval training including sprints, burpees, squat jumps, etc. Its objective is to get your heart rate up in short periods of time. By practising this, you train all of your energy systems, something that regular cardio workouts usually don’t do. The concept of Tabata training originated from Dr. Izumi Tabata, a professor at the Faculty of Sport and Health Science at Ritsumeikan University in Japan. He wanted to find out if short sessions of high-intensity training in accompanied by even shorter resting periods could improve skating team players’ performances. Later studies confirmed that Tabata athletes improved their body’s ability to use oxygen more effectively. That translated into better performance on the ice.

How to do it?

Practise high intensity exercises like sprints, burpees, squat jumps or others straight for 20 seconds without stopping.

Then take 10 seconds of rest before starting again.

Repeat the process 8 times for a total of 4 minutes.

What are the benefits of Tabata Training?

We have four energy systems and two among them are aerobic and anaerobic energy systems. Tabata training targets both. While the anaerobic energy system, helps you perform high intensity exercises of short duration (take sprints and squats for example), the aerobic energy system boosts your performance of long-duration endurance workouts as slow running. In conventional cardio workouts, moderate intensity and steady state cardio help your aerobic system, but doesn’t have too much impact on your anaerobic system if you don’t work out really hard, moving out of your comfort zone. Therefore, Tabata Training is much more effective in amplifying the perks of your performance. It’s always good to try Tabata under the supervision of a trained professional to avoid injuries. Also, if you are beginner, start with interval training before moving on to Tabata.

