Swine flu outbreak sweeps through Delhi-NCR: Capital logs over 1,300 cases of H1N1 virus - Symptoms, and who is at high risk?

H1N1 is a type of influenza virus that causes a respiratory infection. It is commonly known as swine flu. The virus mainly affects the nose, throat and lungs and can spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or comes into close contact with others.

H1N1 outbreak in Delhi

Delhi has recorded a sharp rise in H1N1 (swine flu) cases this monsoon season, with the health department reporting 1,349 confirmed cases so far this year, compared to just 229 by the same point last season nearly a six-fold increase. The rise in infections has raised questions about the severity of the flu season and the need for the public to be wary of early warning signs, especially because seasonal transitions particularly the monsoon-to-post-monsoon shift favour the transmission of respiratory viruses.

Why Are H1N1 Virus Cases On The Rise In Delhi-NCR?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Joshi Divya Rakesh, Consultant Infectious Disease & Infection Control, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, explained that the H1N1 belongs to the Influenza A virus strain that was responsible for the pandemic outbreak in 2009. Presently, it has adapted into a seasonal virus. The illness can be transmitted through respiratory droplets and through contact with contaminated surfaces. Also, the spread of the virus is more common in confined and poorly ventilated spaces.

The transmission of the flu is facilitated by cold temperatures and moisture present during the monsoon season.

Although flu can spread to any person, it is important to note that there are certain groups of people with the highest chances of developing complications and having severe disease such as children below 5 years, elderly people aged above 65 years, pregnant women, or individuals suffering from diabetes, chronic lung disease, heart disease, and immunosuppression.

What Are The Symptoms of H1N1 Swine Influenza Virus Infection?

H1N1 usually shows up like every other seasonal flu. Symptoms of this disease include fever, sore throat, cough, nasal obstruction, headache, myalgia, and fatigue. Gastroenterological symptoms such as diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea are observed in children.

A patient must visit a doctor in case there are no improvements within 3-4 days. A patient must consult a physician immediately if symptoms like difficulty breathing or rapid breathing, pain or discomfort in chest, confusion, persistent lethargy, and fever recurrence appear.

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Why Is This Flu Season Concerning?

A sharp rise in case numbers places added pressure on outpatient departments and inpatient beds, and increases opportunities for transmission within households, workplaces, and schools. Delhi's Health Minister has stated that no H1N1 deaths have been reported this season and that government hospitals are prepared to manage the caseload, though even a modest proportion of severe cases can translate into a meaningful rise in hospitalisations given the scale of the outbreak.

A further concern is diagnostic overlap: H1N1 can be mistaken for a common cold or, this season in particular, for dengue Delhi has simultaneously reported over 1,300 dengue cases leading patients to delay testing, continue attending work or school, and inadvertently drive further transmission.

How Can People Protect Themselves?

Standard respiratory hygiene measures remain effective: frequent handwashing with soap or alcohol-based sanitiser, covering the nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing, ensuring adequate ventilation in shared spaces, and avoiding close contact with symptomatic individuals.

If one experiences flu-like symptoms, one should stay at home and avoid contact with others until recovered. People who are more likely to fall victim to complications should seek medical help promptly, as antiviral treatment with oseltamivir is most effective when started within 48 hours of symptom onset in high-risk patients.

Do We Have Vaccines For H1N1 Virus?

Annual influenza vaccination remains the single most effective tool for preventing H1N1 and reducing the severity of illness, hospitalisation, and death when infection does occur. The seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine, which includes an H1N1 component updated periodically to match circulating strains, is recommended for all high-risk groups pregnant women at any stage of pregnancy, children between six months and five years, adults over 65, healthcare workers, and individuals with chronic illness. Ideally, vaccination should be completed before the peak transmission period, as protective antibody levels take roughly two weeks to develop after the shot. Even in years when the vaccine is an imperfect antigenic match, vaccinated individuals who still contract influenza tend to experience milder disease and a lower risk of complications. Anyone in a high-risk category who has not yet been vaccinated this season should speak to their physician without delay.

With H1N1 cases in Delhi running well above last year's levels, early symptom recognition, timely testing, appropriate use of antivirals in high-risk patients, and above all annual vaccination remain the most effective ways to limit severe disease and protect those most vulnerable to complications.

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