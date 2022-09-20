Swine Flu In Punjab: Growing Cases Raise Concern, Advisory Issued For Safety

According to the Health Department, first time since 2018, multiple swine flu cases have been reported during the rainy season.

Rising swine flu cases in Punjab: Punjab is witnessing increased swine flu cases. A total of 6 new patients were reported in Ludhiana on Monday. At the same time, one person died in Jalandhar. According to the Health Department, for the first time since 2018, many swine flu cases have been found during the rainy season. With the addition of new cases of swine flu in Ludhiana, the total number of swine flu cases has increased to 131. At the same time, the city has admitted ten patients to hospitals.

Rising Cases Of H1N1: Doctors Issue Advisory

Due to the increasing cases of H1N1 flu infection, an advisory has been issued by doctors which states that:

People should follow social distancing. Specific care should be taken to wash the hands. A covid face mask should be used when going out of the house and amid the crowd. Apart from this, people in public places have been advised to follow the covid-19 protocol.

A higher Rate Of Infection In Weak Immunity

According to experts, most swine flu patients coming for treatment in hospitals are 55 years of age or older. At the same time, most of them also see severe diseases. Due to health problems and illnesses, these patients' immunity power has decreased, which is why they easily fall prey to viruses and infections.

Notice Issued To Government Hospitals

The Health Department has also sent notices to all government hospitals. As a result, hospitals have been asked to scrutinise the kids and the drugs given to them. Besides, he said, health officials are briefing pharmacists not to deliver medications without a prescription, even for common fever.

Conclusion

According to the hospital information, about 85 per cent of the patients with swine flu are above 60 years of age. At the same time, many patients have high blood pressure, diabetes or high blood sugar level, heart diseases and kidney-related problems.

