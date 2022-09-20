- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Rising swine flu cases in Punjab: Punjab is witnessing increased swine flu cases. A total of 6 new patients were reported in Ludhiana on Monday. At the same time, one person died in Jalandhar. According to the Health Department, for the first time since 2018, many swine flu cases have been found during the rainy season. With the addition of new cases of swine flu in Ludhiana, the total number of swine flu cases has increased to 131. At the same time, the city has admitted ten patients to hospitals.
Due to the increasing cases of H1N1 flu infection, an advisory has been issued by doctors which states that:
According to experts, most swine flu patients coming for treatment in hospitals are 55 years of age or older. At the same time, most of them also see severe diseases. Due to health problems and illnesses, these patients' immunity power has decreased, which is why they easily fall prey to viruses and infections.
The Health Department has also sent notices to all government hospitals. As a result, hospitals have been asked to scrutinise the kids and the drugs given to them. Besides, he said, health officials are briefing pharmacists not to deliver medications without a prescription, even for common fever.
According to the hospital information, about 85 per cent of the patients with swine flu are above 60 years of age. At the same time, many patients have high blood pressure, diabetes or high blood sugar level, heart diseases and kidney-related problems.
Follow us on