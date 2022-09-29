Swine Flu Claims 4 Lives In Ludhiana, 2 Deaths Reported In 48 Hours

Death cases due to swine flu has suddenly spiked in the last couple of weeks. The total tally of death cases has now reached 4 and two of the death cases have been reported in the last 48 hours. One of them is a resident of Ladhaieka village who was admitted to DMC hospital in Ludhiana. Another resident who died was a resident of Dharamkot town. Both of them had very severe symptoms of swine flu and they succumbed to the disease while they were under treatment.

Another patient from Mandar village was diagnosed with swine flu virus and is currently under home isolation and is recovering. The health authorities have conducted surveys of hundreds of houses in this city and nearby villages. A door-to-door campaign has also been launched in the affected areas to sensitize people on the disease.

Reasons For The Sudden Spread Of Swine Flu

Health experts of Ludhiana said that the main reason for transmission of swine flu virus was prolonged hot and humid weather conditions. A drop in temperature provides a conducive atmosphere for the growth of this virus. They have intensified our surveillance, so there is no need to panic. People should maintain healthy habits, wear masks, exercise regularly and sleep properly. Frequent hand-washing is a must to prevent all kinds of influenza viruses, including swine flu.