With the world still reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic scientists have warned that an alphacoronavirus that affects swine may just jump to the human population causing severe health complications. This is worrying indeed because the current global health crisis is still not under control despite promises of an effective vaccine soon. A strain of coronavirus that has devastated the pork industry has the potential to infect humans as well say researchers from the University of North Carolina in the US adding that the virus could impact the global economy and human health. The coronavirus strain known as