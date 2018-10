A number of scientific research studies have proven how exercise benefits those with mental health problems like depression and anxiety. Now, a new UK-based study has shown that swimming has a positive impact on mental health. In a poll by YouGov commissioned by Swim England, it was revealed that about 1.4 million adults in Britain have reported reduced symptoms of depression or anxiety because of swimming. Astonishingly, 4,92,000 British adults with mental health conditions who swim regularly said that that they have ‘reduced the number of visits to a medical professional regarding their mental health as a result of swimming.’ The people enrolled for the study swam at least once every 2-3 weeks. 43 per cent of the subjects said that swimming ‘makes them feel happier, 26 per cent are more motivated to complete daily tasks and 15 per cent believe life feels more manageable.’

A research in 2017 by a group of Chinese researchers also revealed how swimming benefits mental health and helps alleviate symptoms of depression. The study stated that swimming exercise has a positive effect on chronic unpredictable mild stress (CUMS)-induced changes in depression-like behaviours and hippocampal plasticity-related proteins, which provide a framework for developing new strategies to treat stress-induced depression.

There are plenty of health benefits of swimming. Swimming targets all the muscles and is hence a whole body workout. Swimming makes your heart beat faster, improve lung capacity and blood circulation. Since there is the resistance of water, swimming helps build muscles without putting any pressure on the joints. This makes it especially good for people with conditions like arthritis, osteoporosis, any kind of bone or joint pains and even old people and pregnant women. Swimming combines cardio and strength training. There is every reason why you must start swimming immediately. Just keep in mind to get a coach who will teach you the correct ways of doing different swimming strokes.