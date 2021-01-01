COVID-19 which has killed 1.7 million people worldwide and wrecked economies across the globe does not follow a uniform path. It is predictably unpredictable and kept scientists on their toes for the past one year. Many infected patients are asymptomatic or display very mild symptoms. Others especially those with comorbidities can develop severe clinical disease with atypical pneumonia and multiple system organ failure. Since the first cases were reported in December 2019 the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 has surged into a pandemic. New cases and deaths are still mounting. Ongoing observational clinical research has become a priority to better